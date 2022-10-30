Dr. Rachel Warner recently joined Bauer & Clausen Optometry. A Montana native, Dr. Warner earned undergraduate degrees in science and Spanish from the University of Montana, and a Doctor of Optometry degree from University of the Incarnate Word Rosenberg School of Optometry. In 2022, Dr. Warner completed her residency in Ocular Disease at Gundersen Healthcare System. Dr. Warner’s deep interest in eyes and eye health made optometry a natural career choice. She says that seeing the happiness and relief patients feel when she is able to improve their vision and eye comfort is extremely rewarding. Dr. Warner can be reached at (406) 655-8886.
Rachel Warner, OD, joins Bauer & Clausen Optometry
