Rage room business hits Billings' South Side

"We thought it would be a good idea to open one here," Mann said. "People have been asking for it for years."

The site's storage area is separated into rooms using constructed plywood, with trap doors for easy clean up when a session is done. One room is dedicated to plate throwing, while hopefully, an area in the future will be designated as a paint room, Mann and Bucsis said.

Customers can reserve a room for themselves or for a group. Bottles are donated from Billings casinos and bars, while electronics are donated and later recycled by Yellowstone E-Waste Solutions. Public donations are welcome, and Mann and Bucsis also find items on Facebook Marketplace and Goodwill.

In the site's loft, hundreds of empty glass beer and liquor bottles sit on tables, accompanied by old printers, televisions, speakers and more.

Mann and Bucsis plan to expand item options for customers and offer video recording of individual sessions in the future. Most of the time slots over the weekend were reserved, Mann said.