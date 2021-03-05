Rage room business hits Billings' South Side

Alex Pedigo and her friend Carlina Hirsch needed to blow off some steam Wednesday, so they went to Billings' new rage room.
They work at a casino in town, and sometimes they need to relieve the stress of the job. Smashing bottles, printers, old VHS tapes and more at After Rage is a healthy outlet, Pedigo said.
The best thing about it is she doesn't have to clean up the aftermath.
"I feel so much better," Pedigo said after her rage room session on Wednesday.
After Rage opened at 339 S. 26th St. on March 1, offering Billings for the first time the opportunity to reserve a room and smash glass, electronics and more for half an hour. Customers wear Tyvek suits, protective masks, gloves, and steel-toed shoe covers as they swing a tool of their choice, including golf clubs, bats, sledgehammers and more.
Friends Mechelle'lae Mann, 28, and Ryley Bucsis, 22, decided to open their own rage room in Billings after visiting a few in Las Vegas and one in Great Falls.
A few of Mann's family members also own a few businesses in Billings, so she decided to try her hand at starting her own. Bucsis decided to get in on the venture because "why not?"
"We thought it would be a good idea to open one here," Mann said. "People have been asking for it for years."
The site's storage area is separated into rooms using constructed plywood, with trap doors for easy clean up when a session is done. One room is dedicated to plate throwing, while hopefully, an area in the future will be designated as a paint room, Mann and Bucsis said.
Customers can reserve a room for themselves or for a group. Bottles are donated from Billings casinos and bars, while electronics are donated and later recycled by Yellowstone E-Waste Solutions. Public donations are welcome, and Mann and Bucsis also find items on Facebook Marketplace and Goodwill.
In the site's loft, hundreds of empty glass beer and liquor bottles sit on tables, accompanied by old printers, televisions, speakers and more.
Mann and Bucsis plan to expand item options for customers and offer video recording of individual sessions in the future. Most of the time slots over the weekend were reserved, Mann said.
After Rage is open from Monday through Thursday 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Rage rooms can be reserved online, and include packages with a varying number of small, medium and large items, with the option to include a case of glass bottles for $15.