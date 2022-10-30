Ramlow joins Stockman Bank

Dawn Ramlow has joined Stockman Bank as a Fair and Responsible Banking (FARB) Officer and Compliance Monitoring Officer. Her responsibilities include monitoring consumer banking regulations as well as bank policies and procedure and serving as a subject matter expert in Fair Lending laws and regulations.

Ramlow brings 10+ years of banking experience to the position, which includes extensive knowledge in banking regulations and rules, financial education training and managing multiple projects. Her previous experience will be a valuable asset to Stockman Bank.

Ramlow earned her Bachelors of Applied Science degree in Organizational Leadership at Colorado State University and her Associates of Applied Science in Legal Studies at Oregon Institute of Technology. Ramlow is active in the community as a YWCA (Young Women’s Christian Association) board member.

She resides in Billings with her husband, Tom, and son. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with family and friends as well as camping and dog agility competitions.

Ramlow is located at 2700 King Ave West and can be reached at 406-896-4866.