Reay promoted to Market Teller Manager/Operations Officer

Katelynn Reay

Katelyn Reay

 Photo courtesy of Stockman Bank

Katelyn Reay has been promoted to Marker Teller Manager/Operations Officer for the Stockman Bank Billings market. She will oversee the teller department for all six Billings area Stockman Bank locations. Her responsibilities include jointly managing the operations department, oversight of market teller supervisors, regulatory trainer, and occasional customer service.

Reay has been with Stockman Bank since 2015 and was previously a Customer Service Supervisor at the Billings Heights location. Her past banking experience with Stockman, which includes customer service, account openings and new business development, will be an asset in her position.

Reay will be active in the community participating in Stockman Bank related events. She is located at 2700 King Ave West and can be reached at 655-2461.

