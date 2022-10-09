Bonnie Ramage and Cathy Jensen of Rebel River Creative recently earned their Workamajig project management certifications. Ramage, a partner and account executive, and Jensen, the business manager, mastered Workamajig fundamentals through this two-day bootcamp in Tempe, Ariz. Rebel River Creative is a full-service marketing agency located in Billings, Mont. Ramage and Jensen may be reached at (406) 702-1557 or info@rebelrivercreative.com.
Rebel River Creative employees earn certifications
- Billings Gazette
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries will cut production to support sagging oil prices. It could lead to higher pump prices for U.S. drivers.
Here's what you should know about the OPEC+ oil production cuts and what it means for American gas prices and inflation. A Q&A.
Trading in shares of Twitter were halted after the stock spiked on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy the company.
If you’re prepping to fill out to the FAFSA this fall, the good news is you’re likely to feel less hassled and crunched for time than you would have been in previous years.
Once empty buildings along the 24th Street West and King Avenue West corridor are quickly filling in after years of vacancy.
Banks use your money behind the scenes, so should you care where it goes? Learn more on the latest PennyWise podcast.
America's employers slowed their hiring in September but still added a solid 263,000 jobs. The slowdown is considered encouraging news. Here's why.
The cost of a car or truck is more than just the price you pay driving it off the lot.
KOA announces new director of IT operations
Eric Basye receives the Vincentian Charism award