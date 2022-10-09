 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rebel River Creative employees earn certifications

  • 0

Bonnie Ramage and Cathy Jensen of Rebel River Creative recently earned their Workamajig project management certifications. Ramage, a partner and account executive, and Jensen, the business manager, mastered Workamajig fundamentals through this two-day bootcamp in Tempe, Ariz. Rebel River Creative is a full-service marketing agency located in Billings, Mont. Ramage and Jensen may be reached at (406) 702-1557 or info@rebelrivercreative.com.

+1 
Bonnie Ramage
+1 
Cathy Jensen
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What to Watch for in the US Jobs Report

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News