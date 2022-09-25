 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rebel River Creative wins marketing awards

Rebel River Creative, a full-service marketing firm in Billings, received a Platinum Award, a Gold Award, and an Honorable Mention through the international 2022 dotCOMM Awards competition.

The Platinum Award was for the website of Quad Five, a Ryegate-based animal blood donor business. The Gold Award was for the Yellowstone Art Museum website redesign. The Honorable Mention was for the website of NOVA Oilfield Services, a Williston-based oilfield equipment and portable hygiene rental company.

The dotCOMM Awards are an international competition that honors excellence in website creativity and digital communication.

