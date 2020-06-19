Recession jobless numbers improve, but restaurants, retail are hard hit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana’s unemployment rate, seasonally adjusted, was more than 9% in May, the third month of a recession stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Leisure and hospitality job losses were 39%.

In April, Montana's jobless rate was nearly 12%. More than 44,000 Montana jobs have been lost since the recession started in March.

The state-level employment data, released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, showed hotels and restaurants, arts, entertainment and recreation businesses taking the brunt of job losses with more than 19,000 fewer jobs than compared to May 2019. Those businesses were among the first to shut down under a state-imposed stay-at-home order issued in March.

Also, this month economists officially recognized February as the end of a 128-month economic growth streak that dated back to June 2009. The depth the emerging recession is better measured against the February high-water mark, than unemployment from the previous month, said Economist Paul Polzin, Bureau of Business and Economic Research director emeritus.