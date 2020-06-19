Recession jobless numbers improve, but restaurants, retail are hard hit

Montana’s unemployment rate, seasonally adjusted, was more than 9% in May, the third month of a recession stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Leisure and hospitality job losses were 39%.
In April, Montana's jobless rate was nearly 12%. More than 44,000 Montana jobs have been lost since the recession started in March.
The state-level employment data, released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, showed hotels and restaurants, arts, entertainment and recreation businesses taking the brunt of job losses with more than 19,000 fewer jobs than compared to May 2019. Those businesses were among the first to shut down under a state-imposed stay-at-home order issued in March.
Also, this month economists officially recognized February as the end of a 128-month economic growth streak that dated back to June 2009. The depth the emerging recession is better measured against the February high-water mark, than unemployment from the previous month, said Economist Paul Polzin, Bureau of Business and Economic Research director emeritus.
“Using those overall February-to-May statistics, the impact here in Montana was less than the national average, but just like the nation, this impact has been concentrated in the leisure and hospitality industry, and also in retail trade,” Polzin said. “This makes it a very unusual recession for two reasons. One, it’s happening very, very fast. In 2007, 2008, we kind of slid into that recession. We went into this recession in March. Bang!”
In addition to the current recession’s speed, what’s also unusual is where it’s coming from, Polzin said. Hotels, leisure businesses and retail trade are non-traditional places for a recession to start. Traditionally, recessions come from industries like manufacturing or high-tech and spread outward. The question is which economic sectors the current recession spreads into. Polzin said the construction sector is one place the recession is likely to get worse as consumers with cut back spending.
“I think what’s going to happen is people are having lower incomes and they will cancel construction projects. ‘We’re thinking of having a new deck, but that’s out of the picture now.’ I think that’s one of the impacts on construction,” Polzin said.
Just three months into the recession, construction hasn’t declined significantly, off just 3% from February, seasonally adjusted. The construction industry wasn’t shut down March 28, when Montana Gov. Steve Bullock issued a stay-at-home order temporarily closing non-essential businesses. There was a 5% decline in construction employment from February to April, but the industry improved as businesses reopened. The same month, previous year performance was comparable.
The May employment numbers do not include the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, which started May 26. Since then, cases have increased choppily, with June 17 matching the second highest single day for new cases, which was 24, set on March 28, the beginning of the Montana shutdown. Unlike earlier in the pandemic, there’s now significant case growth in rural Eastern Montana.
In a press release Friday, Bullock credited the April-to-May improvement in Montana's jobless rate to strong growth.
