Reciprocity Industries expands to a new facility in downtown Billings

Oliver Building

The Oliver Building, where Reciprocity Industries opened their newest call center location on Sept. 24.

 Courtesy of Reciprocity Industries

Reciprocity Industries has built out a modern, state-of-the-art call center in the Oliver Building, located at 2702 Montana Ave., next to their current office location on the second floor of 2718 Montana Ave.

The new location opened on Sept. 24.

The company has applied for a grant through Big Sky Economic Development with an intention of bringing an additional 80 jobs to Billings over the next 18 months.

