Olympus Technical Services, Inc., an employee-owned environmental remediation, emergency spill response, and environmental consulting company, has announced that Lieza Reighard has been hired as a staff geologist in their Billings office. Reighard earned her bachelor's of science in geology from Montana State University in December 2021.
Reighard joins Olympus Technical Services in Billings
