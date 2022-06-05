 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reighard joins Olympus Technical Services in Billings

Lieza Reighard

Olympus Technical Services, Inc., an employee-owned environmental remediation, emergency spill response, and environmental consulting company, has announced that Lieza Reighard has been hired as a staff geologist in their Billings office. Reighard earned her bachelor's of science in geology from Montana State University in December 2021.

