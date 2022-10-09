RiverStone Board of Health seeks board applicants

The RiverStone Board of Health is seeking board applicants, with a strong preference for candidates with a background in finance or accounting. This is a Board appointed position, and the successful applicant will not only serve on the Board, but also the finance committee.

Applicants for the position will ideally have a background in public accounting, private finance and accounting, commercial banking, investment banking, law, or business. An understanding of healthcare financial operations, financial reporting, and/or accounting processes is helpful but not required.

The successful applicant will have a personal commitment to serving the community, a willingness to learn and understand the complexities of RiverStone Health and time to commit to Board and committee meetings, usually three to six hours a month.

The RiverStone Board of Health is comprised of individuals with diverse experiences in public health, healthcare, academia, public service, local business and others.

Applications are due by end-of-day Tuesday, October 25, 2022 to BOHapplication@riverstonehealth.org.

For more information about the open position, call 406.651.6474 or email BOHapplication@riverstonehealth.org.