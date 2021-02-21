RiverStone Health accredited again

RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health agency, has received reaccreditation through June 2024 from the Public Health Accreditation Board.

This recognition is the culmination of a process RiverStone Health started in August 2019. The PHAB paused its reaccreditation work last year because of the pandemic and then conducted a virtual site visit on Jan. 5, 2021.

RiverStone Health was first accredited in 2014 for a five-year period.

As of November 2020, 36 state, 264 local, four tribal, one statewide integrated local public health department system (Florida), and two Army Installation Departments of Public Health had achieved five-year initial accreditation or reaccreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board, bringing the benefits of accreditation to 82 percent of the U.S. population.

PHAB was incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 2007 to advance and transform public health practice by championing strong infrastructure and innovation.

