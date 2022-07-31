RiverStone Health announces promotions, new dental resident

Misty LaFranier, RN, has been promoted to Healthcare for the Homeless program manager at RiverStone Health.

She joined RiverStone Health one year ago as the nurse home visitor for the Nurse-Family Partnership program within Family Health Services. She previously worked for the Indian Health Service for seven years as a clinical nurse and assistant nurse supervisor.

LaFranier holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s degree in nursing-clinical systems leadership.

Ray Ezell has been promoted to Emergency Preparedness manager at RiverStone Health. He succeeds Greg Neill, who recently retired. Ezell joined RiverStone Health in 2020 as an Emergency Preparedness specialist. He previously worked for the City of Laurel. He moved to Montana in 2017 after serving 22 years in the U.S. Air Force.

Ezell holds a bachelor’s degree in fire science management and numerous certificates in the National Incident Management System.

Jake Algranati, DDS, has joined the RiverStone Health Dental Clinic as a resident dentist. The dental residency is a one-year program at RiverStone Health in partnership with NYU-Lutheran Medical Center Advanced Education in General Dentistry. This post-doctoral residency is nationally recognized and affiliated with community health centers.

Algranati graduated from dental school at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. He earned his undergraduate degree at Penn State, State College, Pa. He is interested in adult and pediatric dentistry and in care for special needs patients.