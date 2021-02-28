RiverStone Health builds on its age-friendly clinics

The Institute for Healthcare Improvement recently recognized RiverStone Health Clinics in Billings, Bridger, Joliet and Worden as the first Level 1 Age-Friendly Health System in Montana.

The institute, along with the John A. Hartford Foundation, the American Hospital Association and the Catholic Health Association of the United States started the initiative in 2017. RiverStone Health Clinics are among several hundred U.S. hospitals, medical practices and long-term care communities working to reliably deliver this evidence-based care to older adults at every patient visit.

For patients age 65 and older, the Age-Friendly Health System focuses on:

• What matters to patients.

• Using medication only as needed so it doesn’t interfere with the patient’s goals

• Attention to mental health.

• Maintaining mobility to ensure patients can do what matters to them.