RiverStone Health builds on its age-friendly clinics

The Institute for Healthcare Improvement recently recognized RiverStone Health Clinics in Billings, Bridger, Joliet and Worden as the first Level 1 Age-Friendly Health System in Montana.
The institute, along with the John A. Hartford Foundation, the American Hospital Association and the Catholic Health Association of the United States started the initiative in 2017. RiverStone Health Clinics are among several hundred U.S. hospitals, medical practices and long-term care communities working to reliably deliver this evidence-based care to older adults at every patient visit.
For patients age 65 and older, the Age-Friendly Health System focuses on:
• What matters to patients.
• Using medication only as needed so it doesn’t interfere with the patient’s goals
• Attention to mental health.
• Maintaining mobility to ensure patients can do what matters to them.
“All RiverStone Health Clinics are well on their way to building the framework of an Age-Friendly Health System,” said Dr. Megan Littlefield, chief medical officer. “For years, RiverStone Health Clinics have been doing medication reviews to prevent over-prescribing and providing depression screening with referrals to mental health. The newest age-friendly initiative is a regular assessment of fall risk to prevent this common problem.”
Dr. Megan Littlefield, Dr. Ali Brock, geriatrics specialist and faculty member for the Montana Family Medicine Residency; and Linda Roers, geriatric education manager for the residency, have been instrumental in achieving the Age-Friendly Health Systems recognition.
Age-Friendly practices will be incorporated in the Montana Family Medicine Residency training for new physicians and top of mind during all visits with patients age 65 and older.