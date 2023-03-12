Joan Brewer has joined RiverStone Health as senior director of clinic operations. She provides strategic and operational leadership to the Community Health Center network, including seven primary care clinics in Billings, Bridger, Joliet, and Worden.

Growing up on the East Coast, she happily moved west with her husband and earned associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees in nursing. She graduated in 2020 from Western Governor’s University with a Master of Nursing Science degree focusing on healthcare leadership.

Joan has worked many positions from home health aide to senior leadership. As a registered nurse, she has worked in trauma care, operating room, rehabilitation, oncology and primary care. Most recently, Brewer worked with Billings Clinic to connect rural primary care providers with medical specialists with the goal of improving patient care. She worked with community-based clinics, private practices, Critical Access Hospitals and Federally Qualified Health Centers, including RiverStone Health.

“Helping others to succeed, grow and care for themselves and their teams is a passion of mine,” Brewer said. “I am excited to be working with an incredibly dedicated and innovative team at RiverStone Health.”

Lauren Brown has been promoted to director of clinical quality at RiverStone Health Clinics.

In her new job, she will coordinate quality improvement initiatives, develop and implement policies and procedures to comply with federal regulations while providing the best experience for our patients.

Brown joined RiverStone Health in 2020 as emergency preparedness coordinator. She graduated from Foothills Composite High School in Okotoks, Alberta, and earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Saskatchewan. She has a Leadership for Public Health Crises Certificate from the State University of New York and multiple emergency management certifications from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Management Institute.

After living in Billings for three years, Brown says she is “excited to continue the great work being done with quality improvement and innovation at all of our community health centers in Billings, Bridger, Joliet and Worden.”