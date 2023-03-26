RiverStone Health has promoted Amy Moser from RiverStone Health Pharmacy director to senior director of compliance and risk management at RiverStone Health.

Moser has served as RiverStone Health’s pharmacy director since 2011 and for the past year, has served as interim risk manager for RiverStone Health Clinic. In her new role, Moser will work to identify, assess, manage and monitor operational and strategic risk for the organization. She holds a yellow belt in Lean Six Sigma. As part of her new position, she will be pursuing a certification in healthcare compliance and risk.

Moser is a graduate of the Skaggs School of Pharmacy at the University of Montana in Missoula, and has been a registered pharmacist since 2000. She became a Board-Certified Ambulatory Care Pharmacist in 2016 and received the Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner designation in 2017. Moser lives in Billings with her husband and children. She is an active volunteer for West High School’s senior class.

When asked why she made the decision to change her professional direction, Moser said: “I have enjoyed the work I have been doing in risk management and operations over the past year. I am grateful for the opportunity to change gears and learn new things while continuing my career at RiverStone Health.”

Kandra Diefenderfer has been promoted to senior director of home health and hospice services at RiverStone Health with responsibility for overseeing all operations for these programs.

She first joined RiverStone Health in 2014 and worked in a grant-funded program supporting mental health patients and the behavioral health team. In 2015, she managed the Health Improvement Program that served Medicaid families and supported their healthcare needs. She joined the Home Care and Hospice team in 2018 and was program manager before her recent promotion.

A graduate of Laurel High School, Diefenderfer, earned a bachelor’s degree from Montana State University in Bozeman and a master of health administration degree from Montana State University Billings.

She and her husband love living in Montana and raising their young daughters in our state’s diverse culture and beautiful outdoors.

After seven years in hospice and home care, Diefenderfer remains dedicated to “quality work done by passionate people. I always wanted to find purposeful work, where you can have fun, and enjoy working with those around you. I am grateful to be part of RiverStone Health and continue the work with our community partners.”

Jessica Scheer is the new director of clinical operations for RiverStone Health Home Care and Hospice. She will continue to develop programs that are the very best, clinically, and to work with her team to continue to improve everything from the referral process to every day patient experience.

A nurse practitioner, Scheer joined RiverStone Health in 2018 and provided in-home hospice recertifications. Previously, worked with hospitalist, geriatrics, and endocrinology teams at Billings Clinic and with Montana Medical Aesthetics Clinic. More recently, she spent a year learning inpatient palliative care from the team at Providence Sacred Heart in Spokane, Wash.

Scheer holds a bachelor’s degree in American Studies and Culture, Health, and Science from Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Mass. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from the University of South Alabama in Mobile. She has an Advanced Practice RN Certification in Palliative Care from the California State University Shiley Haynes Institute for Palliative Care.

Scheer returned home to Billings in 2022 where she lives with her son, age 6, and daughter, age 9.

Scheer understands the role of hospice as “precious and rewarding.” With her extensive experience as an ICU nurse and as a nurse practitioner, Scheer states, “I see a healthcare system that is broken, but one that is full of so many people who care deeply and give their all to care for our loved ones. I want to strengthen our teams, collaborate more intently with our community, and continue to support our most vulnerable patients at the end of their life.”