RiverStone Health Hospice earns 'Superior Performer' award

RiverStone Health Hospice has earned the 2021 SHPBest “Superior Performer” Caregiver Satisfaction Award from Strategic Health Programs.

The award recognizes RiverStone Health Hospice for achieving an overall caregiver and family satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20% of all eligible SHP clients nationwide for the 2021 calendar year. RiverStone Health Hospice is the only Montana hospice to receive the 2021 Superior award.

RiverStone Health Hospice, based in Billings, provides compassionate, professional end-of-life care to patients in their own homes and at RiverStone Health Hospice Home, serving patients in Yellowstone, Stillwater and Musselshell counties.

The 2021 award recipients were determined by reviewing the overall Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Provers and Systems Hospice survey satisfaction score for more than 1,000 hospice providers. The SHP award identifies organizations that have made family and caregiver satisfaction a priority.