RiverStone Health promotes Owen

Eric Owen has been promoted to RiverStone Health vice president of Public Health and Clinical Services. He joined RiverStone Health a year ago as VP for Public Health. He initially assumed the added responsibilities of Community Health Center operational leadership on an interim basis upon the retirement earlier this year of Nancy Taylor, longtime VP for Clinical Services.

“We saw great progress in aligning our work across the entire organization during the several months that Eric provided interim leadership,” said John Felton, RiverStone Health president and CEO. “The benefits of integrated leadership are so profound that we have made Eric’s expanded role our new leadership operating model. Eric will continue to provide leadership to both public health services and clinical operations.”

Owen came to RiverStone Health from HealthPoint, a Community Health Center that serves the communities in King County Washington outside of Seattle. He brought with him more than 20 years of experience working in rural and urban public health and community health systems. His spouse grew up in Montana and they have relatives in the Billings area.

RiverStone Health Clinic provides integrated primary and behavioral healthcare through clinics in Billings, Bridger, Joliet and Worden. Billings services include a pharmacy, dental clinic, clinics at Orchard and Medicine Crow schools and Healthcare for the Homeless. The clinics are staffed, in part, by doctors from the Montana Family Medicine Residency, which is based at RiverStone Health.

Public Health services include health promotion, rural school nurses, emergency preparedness, communicable disease prevention and HIV/AIDS testing and treatment. RiverStone Health also provides home care throughout Yellowstone County, hospice care in Yellowstone and two neighboring counties and the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition program in four counties.