RiverStone Health welcomes new CEO

Jonathan P. Forte has joined RiverStone Health as president and chief executive officer. RiverStone Health provides public health services to Yellowstone County and offers primary care, dental and behavioral health and at eight locations in Billings, Worden, Bridger and Joliet. Other services include a pharmacy, home care and hospice and family health services, including Women Infants and Children nutrition program for Yellowstone, Carbon, Stillwater and Musselshell counties.

The Eastern Montana Area Health Education Center and Montana Family Medicine Residency, both based at RiverStone Health, train healthcare professionals for Montana and encourage students to choose healthcare careers.

Forte succeeds John Felton who will continue working as Yellowstone County health officer through December when he is scheduled to retire after more than 18 years in RiverStone Health leadership.

Forte came to Billings from Choptank Community Health System on the Eastern Shore of Maryland where he was vice president and chief operating officer for the largest primary care, behavioral health and dental provider in the region. Previously, Forte spent a decade serving in various Veterans Affairs healthcare leadership positions, ending as the director of the Greenville, N.C., VA Health Care Center.

He holds a master’s degree in health administration from the University of Scranton. In 2019, he received an American College of Health Care Executives Regent's Award for Early Careerist Excellence. In 2021, ACHE recognized him again with a Distinguished Service Award for Mentoring and Servant Leadership. He is board certified in healthcare management by the American College of Health Care Executives.

Originally from the Poconos in northeast Pennsylvania, Forte is an avid backpacker, paddle-boarder, cyclist and beekeeper. His passion is volunteering as an adaptive ski instructor. Forte and his wife have three daughters.