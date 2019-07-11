A judge issued a $1 million arrest warrant for a 33-year-old man, Benjamin Ira Bad Bear, after he failed to show up to trial in a robbery case.
Bad Bear also failed to show up to two hearings before trial. In response, District Court Judge Mary Jane Knisely issued a $500,000 arrest warrant.
When he failed to show up for trial Tuesday, prosecutors were granted a $1 million arrest warrant. Later that day, Bad Bear was arrested and has since been jailed in Yellowstone County Detention Facility.
Bad Bear was arrested by the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office, according to U.S. Marshal for Montana Rod Ostermiller.
He is accused of working with two others to beat up and rob a man of his pistol and 2014 sedan in November 2017.
Bad Bear appeared for his originally scheduled trial on June 3, but the trial was bumped by three days, and he failed to appear on June 6, according to the bail-jumping charges.
Prosecutors had reduced Bad Bear’s charges the week before trial, cutting the maximum penalties and removing a mandatory minimum of two years in prison.
Bad Bear is also pending trial on a domestic violence case and a burglary and assault case from earlier this year.