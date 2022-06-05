Robbins Named Chief Operations Officer at First Interstate

Kristina “Kris” Robbins has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Operations Officer (COO) at First Interstate Bank.

In her new role, Robbins will provide leadership around client-focused strategies for the deposit and lending operations teams as well as the Client Contact Center. Robbins will report directly to Kevin Riley, First Interstate’s President and CEO.

“It’s a privilege to be part of the First Interstate family, and I am honored to work with such a talented team of banking professionals,” Robbins stated. “I joined First Interstate Bank because I admire how its employees lead with purpose and integrity,” Robbins explained. “I am excited to join the Bank’s Executive Team as we continue to build upon our proud history of operational excellence.”

A seasoned executive, Robbins has over 20 years of financial industry experience and most recently served as First Interstate’s Director of Loan Operations. Prior to joining First Interstate in 2018, Robbins was the Director of Lending Operations, Executive Vice President at Umpqua Bank.

Robbins started her banking career in Spokane, Washington and has a passion for supporting and empowering young men and women in her community. Robbins and her family live in Billings, Montana, where she actively supports and promotes quality educational opportunities for youth.

In February 2022, First Interstate Bank merged with Great Western Bank, expanding First Interstate’s service area from six to 14 states. On May 23, 2022, all Great Western Bank locations officially converted to First Interstate branches, providing community banking services to more than 300 locations.

“As our Company continues to grow, my commitment in this new role will remain focused around executing on a superior experience for the employees, clients, and communities we serve,” Robbins said.

First Interstate Bank is a community bank with $33 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022. First Interstate proudly delivers financial solutions across Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. A recognized leader in community banking services, First Interstate is driven by strong values as well as a commitment to delivering a rewarding experience to its employees, strong returns to shareholders, exceptional products and services to its clients, and resources to the communities it serves. More information is available at firstinterstate.com.

