Rocky Mountain Bank appoints Dan Bettencourt Commercial Team Lead

Rocky Mountain Bank is pleased to announce Dan Bettencourt as the new Commercial Team Lead – Bozeman Market President. Based in Bozeman, Montana, Bettencourt will work with commercial customers across the state to find solutions to meet their diverse banking needs.

Bettencourt is a summa cum laude graduate of the Western New Mexico University with a dual degree in operations management and education, a minor in accounting, and a Master of Business Administration degree. Dan’s 20-year career has progressed through many financial roles in the aerospace, airline and commercial mining industries. Living in Bozeman since 2008, Dan has helped many individuals in the community reach their financial goals and has a passion for serving others. Rocky Mountain Bank is excited to have him help deliver financial expertise to their many clients throughout Montana!