Rocky Mountain Bank contributes $10,000 for breast cancer awareness month

Rocky Mountain Bank proudly announces a total contribution of $10,000 to five local organizations across the state of Montana in support of breast cancer awareness month. The bank made contributions to St. Vincent Healthcare’s Eva Project, Cancer Support Community’s Mending the Mountains Program, Logan Health’s Save A Sister Fund, Clark Fork Valley Hospital, and Missoula Foundation for Community Health’s Ava Nichole Breast Health Fund. These donations are made possible through the bank’s Pink Ribbon Debit Card Program.

Through its special Pink Ribbon debit card program, Rocky Mountain Bank contributes up to $10,000 annually to Montana nonprofits involved in breast cancer prevention or patient care. The funds are based on the number of Pink Ribbon debit card transactions by Rocky Mountain Bank customers.

Contribution funds have been allocated to the following causes:

$3,000 to St. Vincent Healthcare - Billings

Rocky Mountain Bank contributed $3,000 to St. Vincent Healthcare’s Eva Project in Billings. The Eva Project provides free mammograms to women over age 40 that are uninsured or under-insured. The Eva Project was created by a woman who was diagnosed with breast cancer. She was 48 years old with no family history of breast cancer. Through early detection, Eva's cancer was diagnosed and successfully treated. Eva wanted to make sure that every woman would be able to receive a screening mammogram. Eva and St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation then created The Eva Project to provide any women in need with a free screening mammogram whether it's in the Yellowstone Breast Center or on the mobile mammography coach.

$2,500 to Cancer Support Community - Bozeman

Rocky Mountain Bank contributed $2,500 to Cancer Support Community’s Mending the Mountains program. Cancer Support Community is a national non-profit organization dedicated to providing emotional support, education and hope for people with cancer and their loved ones, free of charge. Mending the Mountains program is an annual women’s retreat for Montana women who have had or are currently facing cancer. Rocky Mountain Bank’s contribution helps pay for and allows women to attend the retreat free of charge.

$2,000 to Logan Health

Rocky Mountain Bank contributed $2,000 to Logan Health’s Save A Sister Fund. The initiative's goals are to improve women's access to screening mammography, educate the community, and promote breast cancer awareness and prevention through outreach activities. Save a Sister also supports postoperative durable goods that often are not paid for by insurance. All funds stay in the local Flathead Valley area.

$1,500 to Clark Fork Valley Hospital

Rocky Mountain Bank contributed $1,500 to Clark Fork Valley Hospital. The hospital recently purchased a new 3D mammography machine that will be available to patients beginning in early November. The hospital typically offers Breast Cancer Awareness giveaways to women who get their screening mammogram during the month of October. This year they will be offering those giveaways in December as well. The funds from Rocky Mountain Bank will be directed toward this campaign to provide mammogram scans to the community members.

$1,000 to Missoula Foundation for Community Health

Rocky Mountain Bank contributed $1,000 to Missoula Foundation for Community Health’s Ava Nichole Breast Health Fund. The Ava Nichole Breast Health Fund was established in 2009 through efforts of two healthcare providers, Ava Michelle Weaver Knowles and Nichole Taule. The fund provides women in surrounding communities with support and financial assistance for screenings and care-related costs to patients with demonstrated financial need. The fund also provides professional development scholarships for provider education.