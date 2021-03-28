 Skip to main content
Ryan Gomendi makes partner at Strategic Retirement Plans

Financial firm Strategic Retirement Plans has announced Ryan Gomendi as a new owner/partner.

Strategic Retirement Plans has been serving the Gillette, Wyoming and Billings area for over 20 years. Gabe and Brandi Lapito of Strategic Retirement Plans are excited to welcome Ryan and his wife Kas into the partnership.

“Ryan is a valuable member of our team and serves our clients so well. At SRP, we have a specific list of what it takes to become a partner, and after many years of hard work and dedication, we are proud to officially welcome him to the ownership team,” said Gabe Lapito.

For more information, please visit srpretirement.com

