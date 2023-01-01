 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sarah Forney promoted

Sarah Forney has been teaching for over 20 years with experience ranging from young children through adults. She has been promoted to Director of Center for Generations to continue providing loving opportunities to the children and elders at St. John’s United in Billings.

Forney

Forney

 Photo courtesy of St. John's United
