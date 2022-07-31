SBA honors Idaho company for developing small business projects in Montana

The Montana District Office of the Small Business Administration (SBA) is honoring Capital Matrix of Boise, Idaho, for approving the greatest number of 504 projects in Montana.

During FY21, Montana small businesses received 323 SBA guaranteed loans totaling over $186 million. Of these loans, 277 for $158,922,700 were made through SBA’s 7(a) Loan Guaranty Program which provides short- or long-term financing for small business start-up or expansion needs. Forty-six loans were made under SBA’s 504 Loan Program which provides small businesses with long-term, fixed-rate real estate and equipment financing. Capital Matrix is one of four Certified Development Companies approved to make 504 loans in Montana.