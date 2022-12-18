Schneeman tapped to head RiverStone Health Foundation

Barbara Schneeman, RiverStone Health's vice president for communication and public affairs, has been named executive director of the RiverStone Health Foundation.

This promotion expands her leadership role at RiverStone Health. She will continue her work as vice president for community relations, media information, government communications and marketing.

In her nearly 20 years at RiverStone Health, Schneeman has been integral to successful innovation and growth in the organization that provides Yellowstone County with public health, primary care, physician training, home care and hospice.

The foundation is the nonprofit fundraiser for RiverStone Health. Through donations and volunteers, the foundation helps support RiverStone Health Hospice, RiverStone Reads literacy program and other community services. The foundation’s work is crucial to RiverStone Health’s mission of providing affordable care to all in need, regardless of ability to pay.

“Barbara’s proven skill in robust community information will be instrumental in moving our foundation to higher levels of engagement and fundraising,” said John Felton, RiverStone Health president and CEO. “She will work with the foundation staff and board of directors to expand the scope and effectiveness of the work that has been underway.”