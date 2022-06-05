Scott White has joined Town & Country Supply Association as the retail division manager. White is a United States Navy Veteran, where he participated in the Data Processing Technician “A” School. He also attended Chapman College. White has more than 15 years of experience in sales management, guest service, retail operations, and store management across multiple industries. He has held leadership roles with AmeriGas Propane, ALCO Stores, Inc., Petco, Cost Plus World Market, Yellowstone Association, and Old Navy/GAP, Inc. He also maintains a Montana Insurance Producer License for Property & Casualty, and Disability & Health. In his free time, he enjoys hiking, backpacking, photography, and other outdoor activities. White may be reached at (406) 869-9918 or swhite@tandcsupply.com.
Scott White joins Town & Country Supply
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Is your savings account adding up in the way you'd like right now? A new study shows four of five Americans are considering other options.
For the sixth year in a row, USPS has chosen Family Service as the recipient for the donations from their Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
Lane Walker has joined Stahly Engineering & Associates Billings' office as an engineering intern in the site development department.
Google executive Prabhakar Raghavan is determined to crack the code on cornering the market on ecommerce transactions.
Sandberg has served as chief operating officer at the social media giant for 14 years. She joined from Google in 2008, four years before Facebook went public.
🎧 Grocery costs are up like everything else, so save some money with these 6 tips from the PennyWise podcast!
The Montana FFA Association would like to announce its National FFA Officer Candidate. Colton Young from Absarokee who served as the 2021-22 S…