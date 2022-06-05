 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scott White joins Town & Country Supply

Scott White has joined Town & Country Supply Association as the retail division manager. White is a United States Navy Veteran, where he participated in the Data Processing Technician “A” School. He also attended Chapman College. White has more than 15 years of experience in sales management, guest service, retail operations, and store management across multiple industries. He has held leadership roles with AmeriGas Propane, ALCO Stores, Inc., Petco, Cost Plus World Market, Yellowstone Association, and Old Navy/GAP, Inc. He also maintains a Montana Insurance Producer License for Property & Casualty, and Disability & Health. In his free time, he enjoys hiking, backpacking, photography, and other outdoor activities. White may be reached at (406) 869-9918 or swhite@tandcsupply.com.

