Katie Shafer joined the Billings Chamber of Commerce last month as the new Finance Specialist.

In her new role, Shafer will assist with the daily, monthly, and annual financial activities of the Billings Chamber. She will provide administrative and accounting assistance to the Finance Director, support with financial statements, and confirm the accuracy of accounting and membership database information.

“As the Billings Chamber grows to continue providing Billings, southeastern Montana and state of Montana with five-star service, it became evident that we needed to add to our finance team,” said Jennifer Reiser, chief operating officer for the Billings Chamber. “Katie’s knowledge and financial experience will serve her well in this new role.”

Shafer comes to the Billings Chamber with 13 years of experience in finance. She holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and business management from Silver Rock University in Pennsylvania. Prior to joining the Chamber team, she worked as a finance analyst doing reconciliation for First Interstate Bank and Team Employer doing payroll processing. Shafer grew up in Pennsylvania and relocated to Billings in 2015 with her children, Jay and Hallie.

Shafer officially joined the Billings Chamber on Feb. 7. She can be reached via email at Katie@BillingsChamber.com or by calling (406) 869-3731.