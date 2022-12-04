Solberg accepts promotion with Visit Southeast Montana

Cassie Solberg accepted a promotion in October to become the Content Manager for Visit Southeast Montana, managed by the Billings Chamber of Commerce.

Solberg was hired as the Marketing Specialist in September of 2021 and has since become an integral part of the Visit Southeast Montana team.

In her new role, Solberg’s responsibilities include creating and curating branded and creative content across a multitude of marketing channels both locally and nationally. She writes and photographs for the annual travel guide, website, blog, various publications, and more, to shine a light on all that southeast Montana has to offer.

Solberg’s education background lends itself well to her work at Visit Southeast Montana as she holds a Master of Science in public relations and a Bachelor of Arts in mass communications, both from Montana State University Billings, and an Associate of Applied Science in photographic communications from Northwest College. She grew up in Denton and moved to Billings in 2013.

Solberg officially accepted the position on October 10, 2022. She can be reached via email at Cassie@visitsoutheastmontana.com or by calling (406) 869-3722.