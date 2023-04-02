Sprague Construction Roofing LLC was recently awarded the Triple Excellence Award as well as the top honor President's Award at the 2023 GAF Convention in Austin, Texas. Sprague Roofing is the only GAF Master Elite Contractor in the Billings region. GAF is the Nation's largest and oldest shingle manufacturer.
