Spring Home Improvement Show at Metra March 4-6

The Billings Home Improvement Show will be March 4 through 6 at the MetraPark Expo Center and MT Pavilion.

The 39th Annual Spring Home Improvement Show is bursting at the seams with over 650 exhibits. Admission, parking, upper-lot shuttle and kids' activities will be free of charge to make the event enjoyable and easy for the whole family.

The Home Improvement Show showcases a huge variety of local contractors who you can directly interact with onsite. They will be showcasing the latest trends and innovations within every industry and micro-industry in the Billings area.

In addition to 650 booths, there will be a wide variety of specialty features including custom water features, a 19,000 gallon interactive swim spa, live chainsaw carving, “As Seen On TV” interactive displays, and more.

Billings best food trucks will be on hand creating delicacy’s only available on site. So come for lunch and stay for dinner.

The expo will also offer over $30,000 in grand prizes that are free to Win.

This year will have an entire display for kids aimed at keeping the next generation of home improvers excited and happy to be there. From an interactive race car to Lynnrich's Custom balloon animals, to Big Sky Ext.’s face painting, to Central Air’s balloons, and more free candy than Halloween it will be as exciting for the kids as it is for you.

Call Beau Hedin at (406) 696-9800 or Mark Hedin at (406)860-3915 or billingshomeimprovementshow@gmail.com with questions.

