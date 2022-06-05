 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. John’s United welcomes Mark Wagstaff as director of nursing

  • 0

St. John’s United welcomes Mark Wagstaff as the new director of nursing, continuing their tradition of excellence in health care. Mark has been in health care for 30 years working as a personal care provider, EMT, CNA, respiratory therapist, and registered nurse. As a nurse leader in Home Health, Hospice, Assisted Living and Long Term Care he developed a team based approach that has helped many teams reach the highest success.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheryl Sandberg Stepping Down as Meta COO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News