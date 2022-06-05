St. John’s United welcomes Mark Wagstaff as the new director of nursing, continuing their tradition of excellence in health care. Mark has been in health care for 30 years working as a personal care provider, EMT, CNA, respiratory therapist, and registered nurse. As a nurse leader in Home Health, Hospice, Assisted Living and Long Term Care he developed a team based approach that has helped many teams reach the highest success.
St. John's United welcomes Mark Wagstaff as director of nursing
