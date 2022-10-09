 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. John's United hires director of strategic advancement

Stacey Nybo Black.JPG

Stacey Nybo Black

 Photo courtesy of St. John's United

Stacey Nybo Black is the new Director of Strategic Advancement at St. John's United. Stacey is a Billings native. She has lived, raised her children, and worked in the community most of her life. With a career in community relations and philanthropy she is dedicated to the community and serving others. Stacey is excited to expand her experience and contribute to the mission of St. John’s United and the people we serve.

