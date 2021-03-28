St. Vincent Healthcare recognized with gold 'safe sleep' certification

St. Vincent Healthcare is the first hospital in Billings and within the SCL Health system to be recognized by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program as a “Gold Recipient,” for a commitment to reducing infant sleep-related deaths.

According to the CDC, in 2018 there were nearly 3,500 sudden unexpected infant deaths (SUID) in the United States, usually occurring in infants less than a year old. One of the leading causes for SUID is the accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed.

St. Vincent’s Mother/Newborn, NICU and pediatric units are dedicated to doing all they can to reduce infant mortality rates and take great pride in educating each family about the importance of a safe sleep environment for their new baby.

“When in the hospital, families put trust in our care of their little ones. We are modeling the importance of what is a safe sleep environment,” Kristen O’Brien, a registered nurse in St. Vincent Healthcare’s NICU said in a press release. “Through our education on safe sleep practices, St. Vincent is providing the resources and comfort that our families need, knowing that their child is sleeping safely throughout the night.”