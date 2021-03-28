 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Vincent Healthcare recognized with gold 'safe sleep' certification

St. Vincent Healthcare recognized with gold 'safe sleep' certification

{{featured_button_text}}

St. Vincent Healthcare is the first hospital in Billings and within the SCL Health system to be recognized by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program as a “Gold Recipient,” for a commitment to reducing infant sleep-related deaths.

According to the CDC, in 2018 there were nearly 3,500 sudden unexpected infant deaths (SUID) in the United States, usually occurring in infants less than a year old. One of the leading causes for SUID is the accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed.

St. Vincent’s Mother/Newborn, NICU and pediatric units are dedicated to doing all they can to reduce infant mortality rates and take great pride in educating each family about the importance of a safe sleep environment for their new baby.

“When in the hospital, families put trust in our care of their little ones. We are modeling the importance of what is a safe sleep environment,” Kristen O’Brien, a registered nurse in St. Vincent Healthcare’s NICU said in a press release. “Through our education on safe sleep practices, St. Vincent is providing the resources and comfort that our families need, knowing that their child is sleeping safely throughout the night.”

In addition to making sure babies are in a safe environment within the hospital, St. Vincent Healthcare is also committed to providing education to the communities we serve.

Through a donation from the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation, portable cribs are being provided to families through the Family Tree Center and the Billings YWCA to help support mothers in crisis and provide a safe sleeping environment for their infants.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 9: 6 ways you can save at the pump

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 9: 6 ways you can save at the pump

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Business

Bankruptcies

Billings-area petitions filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Feb. 1-28, 2021. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.

Business

Commercial building permits

Montana Shed Builders LLC, 2121 Main St, (406) 671-2233 Beachy, Chad - Montana Shed Builders LLC, OL-22-36833, retail sales, Billings, 59105

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News