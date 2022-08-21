St. V's contributes $30K to disaster relief in Red Lodge and Absarokee

BILLINGS – To continue to support communities recovering from the historic flooding in Montana earlier this summer, St. Vincent Healthcare, now part of Intermountain Healthcare, is making $30,000 in contributions to the Red Lodge and Absarokee communities to support disaster relief.

During a recent visit to Montana, Mark Korth, Intermountain Healthcare Region President, and SCL Health Medical Group Leadership announced $15,000 gifts to both the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation and the Absarokee Community Foundation during visits with caregivers and community members at its Red Lodge and Absarokee SCL Health Medical Group Clinics.

“While our Medical Group service area and caregivers were personally impacted, our teams did not waver in their commitment to maintaining patient care. We wanted to share a special thanks to our caregivers in Red Lodge and Absarokee, who remained open during the flooding with only brief interruptions in care,” shared Dr. Jeff Zavala, Regional Chief

Medical Officer, Medical Group and Provider Services.

“This steadfast commitment to these communities and our patients is a true testament to the exceptional individuals who bring the mission of our organization to life,” shared Korth. “Because the recovery continues for our friends and neighbors in these communities, we are pleased to provide these contributions to continue to support our communities in need.”