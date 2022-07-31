Stockman Bank donates $75,000 for flood relief

Stockman Bank, through its Montana Flood Relief Fund, has donated $75,000 for flood relief.

During the last week of June, two weeks after record flooding devastated communities along area rivers and lowlands, Stockman Bank donated $25,000 to the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation and $25,000 to the Park County Community Foundation.

In July, Stockman presented the One Valley Ag Relief Fund with a check for $25,000 to help specifically with ag-related infrastructure, field recovery, and/or irrigation canal or fixture reconstruction on Ag properties that are excluded from potential FEMA funding on the Clarks Fork River of the Yellowstone.

“The damage was devastating and we knew we needed to act quickly to get assistance to those impacted by the flooding,” said Stockman Bank CEO, Bill Coffee.

Within hours of the flood, Stockman established the Montana Flood Relief Fund with $10,000 and a pledge to match donations, dollar for dollar, up to an additional $15,000. Coffee says the match was fulfilled in just a couple of days.

Stockman is collecting donations for the Montana Flood Relief Fund until Aug. 1.

You may bring your donation or mail your donation to any Stockman Bank location across Montana. Visit www.stockmanbank.com to find the location nearest you or montanafloodrelief@stockmanbank.com to find out about donating online. Make checks payable to the Montana Flood Relief Fund.