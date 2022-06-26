Stockman Bank donates to Red Lodge Community Foundation

Stockman Bank has delivered a check to the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation for $25,000 to assist those affected by record flooding last week.

Within hours of the flood, Stockman established the Montana Flood Relief Fund and invited people and businesses around the state to contribute. Stockman Bank CEO, Bill Coffee, says the response has been overwhelming. “We want to sincerely thank all who have joined us with donations to the Montana Flood Relief Fund. Because of the generosity of our fellow Montanans, we are able to begin distributing these funds where they are most needed,” stated Coffee. “Damage was extensive in our neighboring communities of Red Lodge, Fromberg and other areas in Carbon County. It was important to us to get needed funding to them as quickly as possible.”

“On behalf of every community, Fromberg, Edgar, Luther, Joliet, Roberts, Bridger, Belfry, Roscoe, and Red Lodge who are affected by the flooding on Rock Creek, the Clarks Fork River, and many irrigation ditches, I am thankful for this generous contribution that Stockman Bank has inspired on behalf of Carbon County,” stated Tracy Timmons, Executive Director of the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation. “These funds are desperately needed for immediate efforts to cover well water testing fees, sanitary landfill disposal costs, food security efforts, volunteer coordination to muck out homes, and identifying basic home remedies to return people to their homes as quickly as possible. Many things about this disaster will not be quick and we are committed to both the short-term and long-term recovery efforts. Their partnership is helping to make these goals possible.”

How to Donate

Stockman Bank opened the Montana Flood Relief Fund with a $10,000 deposit and is matching donations up to a total of $15,000 through August 1, 2022.

• You may bring your donation or mail your donation to any Stockman Bank location across Montana. Visit www.stockmanbank.com to find the location nearest you. Please make checks payable to the Montana Flood Relief Fund.

• Online, you may donate to the fund by using Zelle® with your online

banking app. The email address to add in Zelle® to send your donation is

• To donate using Venmo, search @StockmanBankofMontana. If you are asked for a confirmation code, enter 3550.

