Stockman Bank of Montana announces appointment of new board member

Stockman Bank is pleased to announce Jim Drummond as the newest member of its board of directors.

Drummond brings more than 43 years banking and agricultural and commercial lending expertise. He worked for Stockman Bank from 2003 to 2017, serving as the Stockman Bank Gallatin Valley president for the Bozeman and Belgrade markets in 2007, and as Southwestern Market president starting in 2015.

“During his time at Stockman Bank, Jim’s vision, insight, sage advice and quick wit allowed our staff, customers and community to grow and prosper under his leadership,” stated Bill Coffee, CEO of Stockman Bank.

Jim Drummond

Drummond
