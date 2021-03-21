Stockman Bank of Montana receives 5-star rating as a trusted community bank

Stockman Bank of Montana has once again been awarded the highest (5-Star) rating for financial strength and stability from the nation’s premier bank rating firm, BauerFinancial, Inc. This rating recognizes Stockman Bank for excellence in such areas as capital adequacy, profitability, asset quality and much more. As a leader in local, community banking services, Stockman Bank has consistently earned and maintained this 5-Star rating for 50 consecutive quarters. As a result, Stockman Bank has received an even higher designation as an “Exceptional Performance Bank,” a status reserved for institutions that have earned Bauer’s highest rating consistently for at least 10 consecutive years.