The national sub sandwich chain Jersey Mike's will soon have a shop in Billings.
According to the business' website, Jersey Mike's will open soon at 1020 Shlioh Crossing Blvd., in the same building as Popeyes and Five Guys.
It will be the second location in Montana for the sub shop, which also has a store in Bozeman. That store was the company's first in Montana and opened in 2015.
A locally owned restaurant franchise on Main Street in Billings' Heights closed Thursday due to an exhaust fan fire in the restroom.