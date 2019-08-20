{{featured_button_text}}
Jersey Mike's

A sign announces plans for a Jersey Mike's sub shop in Shiloh Crossing just north of Popeye's. Pictured Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

The national sub sandwich chain Jersey Mike's will soon have a shop in Billings.

According to the business' website, Jersey Mike's will open soon at 1020 Shlioh Crossing Blvd., in the same building as Popeyes and Five Guys.

It will be the second location in Montana for the sub shop, which also has a store in Bozeman. That store was the company's first in Montana and opened in 2015.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
0
0
0
1