2 Axilon lawyers recognized as among the best

SINGER

Axilon Law and two of our lawyers have been recognized again as among the best. Axilon Law is listed in the 2022 edition of “Best Law Firms,” and the Billings office of Axilon is awarded a Tier 1 badge in Product Liability Litigation — Defendants.

Recognized as Best Lawyers are Jill Gerdrum, for product liability — defense and commercial litigation, and Tom Singer, who is recognized as the 2022 "Lawyer of the Year" for Employment Law — Management in Billings. Singer received the highest feedback from our peers in the Best Lawyers voting process. Only one lawyer per a region and practice area is included as a "Lawyer of the Year."

