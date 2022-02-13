4 High Plains Architects pass LEED Green Associate Exam

Tiffani Finley, Delaney Hetrick, Olivia Webster, and John Sanford of High Plains Architects have all recently passed their LEED Green Associate exam. The exam measures general knowledge of green building practices and how to support and document LEED-certified projects. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Available for virtually all building types, LEED provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving green buildings. LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership.