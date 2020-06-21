9 doctors graduate from Montana Family Medicine Residency

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Montana Family Medicine Residency at RiverStone Health will graduate nine residents on June 30. These family physicians have completed their three years of residency and announced their new jobs:

Dr. Stephen Bertucci-Ochsner will join the Family Medicine Clinic in Chalmette, Louisiana.

Dr. Danika Clark will start working in Butte.

Dr. Niki Davis will be running medically supervised wellness retreats in locations around the world.

Dr. Cody Englert will work with Billings Clinic at the Lamplighter location on the West End.

Dr. Britain Parrish is heading for Roseburg, Oregon.

Dr. Joe Pummer will start a global health fellowship, the HEAL Initiative, by working in Gallup, New Mexico, and Chiapas, Mexico

Dr. Wade See will practice at the Billings Clinic in Columbus and Big Timber.

Dr. Sam Ward is heading to Cherry Point, North Carolina, to fulfill his U.S. Navy service requirement as an officer, primarily doing outpatient medicine.

Dr. Justin Watkins will join the Medical Arts Center Clinic in Brigham City, Utah.

