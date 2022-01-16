A&E Design welcomes Gaffri

A&E Design kicks off the new year with the addition of another interior designer to create impact on its crew. Billings local Katelyn Gaffri graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in Interior Design from Gallatin College MSU. She brings a fresh design perspective, outstanding communication skills, and a positive attitude to the firm’s Billings office.
Gaffri will help clients across multiple industries in the region create interior spaces that engage and energize people within.
