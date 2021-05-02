A&E Design welcomes new innovators

A&E Design welcomes Peggy Pollock and Adam Feldner to its team of innovators in Billings. One of the largest and longest-standing regional design firms, A&E Design serves multiple industries across Montana and the northwest. Pollock joins the firm to deliver operational excellence, strategic leadership, and world-class customer service as the director of human resources. She is a Montana native with an MBA from Western Governors University and she has more than 11 years experience. Her undergraduate degrees focused on human resources, and she has several related certifications.