A&E Design welcomes new innovators

A&E Design welcomes Peggy Pollock and Adam Feldner to its team of innovators in Billings. One of the largest and longest-standing regional design firms, A&E Design serves multiple industries across Montana and the northwest. Pollock joins the firm to deliver operational excellence, strategic leadership, and world-class customer service as the director of human resources. She is a Montana native with an MBA from Western Governors University and she has more than 11 years experience. Her undergraduate degrees focused on human resources, and she has several related certifications.
As a designer, Feldner will translate a decade of architectural design and illustration skills to A&E Design’s projects. He earned a Master of Architecture from Montana State University followed by a degree in computer animation at Collin’s College in Tempe, Arizona. With this dual education, Feldner is equipped to push design boundaries and create impactful experiences in the built environment.