A&E Design welcomes Robby Carmody

Robby Carmody is the newest team member at integrated design firm, A&E Design. Founded in Billings in 1973, A&E Design serves clients throughout the Northwest from five locations across Montana and Seattle, Washington. Carmody’s project planning and design proficiency allow him to create innovative concepts for diverse clients and see them realized. Alongside a multidisciplinary collective of creatives, Carmody will coordinate with clients, consultants, and contractors through all design phases. His Billings-based career experience and Master of Architecture from MSU make Carmody an excellent addition to the firm’s growing team.