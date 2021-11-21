Billings local Sylvia Noble is the newest team member to join the staff at A&E Design. Founded in Billings in 1973, the firm has grown to five locations in Montana and Seattle, Washington, serving the Northwest. With nearly 100 employees, Noble will continue to enhance the firm’s robust culture and benefits program as human resources manager. She brings over a decade of human resources leadership experience focusing on administration, engagement, training, and strategy to the role. Noble is a graduate of MSU Billings where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Communication.
A&E Design welcomes Sylvia Noble
- Billings Gazette
