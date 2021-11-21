 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&E Design welcomes Sylvia Noble

A&E Design welcomes Sylvia Noble

Billings local Sylvia Noble is the newest team member to join the staff at A&E Design. Founded in Billings in 1973, the firm has grown to five locations in Montana and Seattle, Washington, serving the Northwest. With nearly 100 employees, Noble will continue to enhance the firm’s robust culture and benefits program as human resources manager. She brings over a decade of human resources leadership experience focusing on administration, engagement, training, and strategy to the role. Noble is a graduate of MSU Billings where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Communication.

Noble

Billings local Sylvia Noble is the newest team member to join the staff at A&E Design in November 2021.

 courtesy photo
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Crypto group loses bid to buy U.S. constitution

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News