Abel joins Olympus Technical Services

Olympus Technical Services, Inc., an employee-owned environmental services company with offices in Idaho and Montana, has announced the hiring of Debbie Abel as an administrative assistant in their Billings office.

Abel has over 20 years of experience in accounting and bookkeeping. Prior to joining Olympus, Abel worked at a conservation district and a steel mining parts manufacturer.

Abel an be reached at 406-225-7828.

