Harvey Aberle recently joined Sanderson Stewart, a local community design firm, as a senior construction engineering technician.
With more than 30 years experience in construction and water system operations, Aberle’s field experience includes all angles of municipal and infrastructure projects. His early experiences as an installer and system operator provide him with insights while inspecting construction projects and making crucial field decisions. Aberle has worked throughout the region and will now be working from the firm's Billings office.