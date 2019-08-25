{{featured_button_text}}

Alberta Bair Theater announces its board of directors for the July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020 term. Directors are volunteers and ABT’s leadership team.

Officers include Ron Yates of Eide Bailly LLP, president; Michael Sanderson of Sanderson Stewart, president-elect; Duncan Peete of Moulton Bellingham PC, secretary; Steve Ballock, treasurer; and Brooke Murphy of MurphyMyers PLLC, immediate past president.

Directors include Dr. Hewes Agnew, retired surgeon; Bill Davies, U.S. Bank; Brittainy Doucette, 406 Kitchen & Taproom; Bill Gottwals, First Interstate Bank; Shannon Jensen, PayneWest Insurance; Laurence R. Martin, Felt, Martin, Frazier & Weldon; Jeremiah Rouane, McCall Development; Corby Skinner, Skinner Benoit Public Relations.

